General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 555,039 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of General Motors worth $159,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.54. 8,804,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,261,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

