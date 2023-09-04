Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $90.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.65 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

