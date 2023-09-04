Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,494,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.65. 2,993,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,009. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

