Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $76.65. 2,993,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

