Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 12,571 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. 8,296,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

