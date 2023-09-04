Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 16,082 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $100.81. 252,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock worth $2,221,557. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

