Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 7,008 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

