Girard Partners LTD. Buys 7,210 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in American Express by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.62. 2,195,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

