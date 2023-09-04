Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $146.82. 7,903,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,686. The company has a market cap of $426.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

