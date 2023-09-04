Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.80. 16,671,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.