Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,912 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,714. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

