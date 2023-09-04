Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

