Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,291. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

