Girard Partners LTD. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $333.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

