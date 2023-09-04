Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.42 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 26.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,533,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 17.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,316,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 338,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $48.47. 2,949,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,055. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.