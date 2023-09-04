Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,284. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

