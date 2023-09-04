Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.36. 2,055,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

