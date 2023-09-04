Girard Partners LTD. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

