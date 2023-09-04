Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.01. 5,990,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.