Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,497 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.24. 769,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.