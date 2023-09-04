Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. 1,703,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

