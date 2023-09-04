Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

AMAT traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $153.99. 3,693,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $154.54. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.