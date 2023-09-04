Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,987. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.