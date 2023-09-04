Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.52. 695,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,904. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

