Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,976 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $241.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

