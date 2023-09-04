Girard Partners LTD. Sells 5,455 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. 1,844,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

