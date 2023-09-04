Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

GAIN stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $440.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

