Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $17,758.37 and $4.99 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

