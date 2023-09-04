Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 163,300 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 933.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

