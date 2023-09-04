Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Aemetis worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTX opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

