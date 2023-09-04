Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 37,659 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

