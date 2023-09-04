Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.