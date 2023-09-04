Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $182.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

