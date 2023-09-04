Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $8,578,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

