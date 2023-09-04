Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

