Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 9,700 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks stock opened at $197.36 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

