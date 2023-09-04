Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $40.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

