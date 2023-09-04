Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Xerox worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Xerox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Xerox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.14%.

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

