Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 23,700 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $58.37 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

