Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 130.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

