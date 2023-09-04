Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,374 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for about 1.8% of Price Jennifer C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 1.56% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,377. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $584.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.