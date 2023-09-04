Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $352,997.34

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Grin has a market cap of $2.68 million and $352,997.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,813.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00246195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00743926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00548447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00059325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00117808 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

