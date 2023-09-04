GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.28) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.43) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.65) to GBX 1,300 ($16.39) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.43) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,560 ($19.66).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:GSK traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,374.20 ($17.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,368.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.52. The company has a market capitalization of £56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,609 ($20.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61.

In related news, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.64), for a total value of £673,220.52 ($848,632.95). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.15) per share, for a total transaction of £86,400 ($108,912.14). Also, insider Hal Barron sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($43.64), for a total transaction of £673,220.52 ($848,632.95). Insiders have acquired 6,027 shares of company stock worth $8,676,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.