GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Tops $1,086.80

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and $1,086.80 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.