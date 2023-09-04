Hall Kathryn A. Invests $5 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hall Kathryn A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,152,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,563,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

