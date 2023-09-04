Head-To-Head Comparison: Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) and Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Howard Hughes and Mitsui Fudosan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitsui Fudosan 0 0 0 1 4.00

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Mitsui Fudosan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 7.72% 3.33% 1.24% Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsui Fudosan shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.45 $184.53 million $2.41 32.68 Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A $277.11 0.24

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsui Fudosan. Mitsui Fudosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Mitsui Fudosan on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors. The Management segment engages in the property management and brokerage and asset management businesses. The Other segment engages in the housing construction and renovation business; and housing related material sales business. The company also offers car park leasing services; and operates hotels, golf courses, and resort facilities. In addition, it engages in the renewal work for offices and retail facilities; and electricity transmission and distribution and heat supply businesses, as well as operates as a retailer of flowers and ornamental plants, seeds, and other gardening products. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

