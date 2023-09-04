Head-To-Head Survey: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) vs. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Free Report) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25% Humanigen -3,156.80% N/A -233.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16 Humanigen $2.51 million 0.74 -$70.73 million ($1.51) -0.01

Volatility & Risk

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Humanigen 1 1 0 0 1.50

Humanigen has a consensus price target of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,084.71%. Given Humanigen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Humanigen is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1, as well as treats a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

