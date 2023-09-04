Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Plans $0.14 Interim Dividend

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th.

Helia Group Price Performance

About Helia Group

(Get Free Report)

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.