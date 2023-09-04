Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $167.15 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00017692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $167.15 million and $2,900.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58324878 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

