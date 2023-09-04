Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $220.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,958 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,388 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

